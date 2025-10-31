Carno are held but they are still setting the pace in the title race

The table-toppers failed to win for only the second time this season when they were held to a draw by visiting Llanfyllin Town.

Ronnie Lee grabbed the opening goal of the day when he fired Town in front after just three minutes.

Carno were back on level terms by half-time thanks to an effort from Leo Arzu.

Jack Jones then put Town back into the lead after 78 minutes, but any hopes the visitors had of claiming an impressive win were dashed when Tyler McCarthy equalised with six minutes remaining.

Second-placed Montgomery Town closed the gap on the leaders to two points, although they have played three games more.

They won 4-2 away from home at Abermule with Jack Williams the star of the show with a hat-trick.

Williams netted twice inside a minute just after the half-hour mark to put his side two up at the break.

He then completed his treble earlier in the second half. An own goal from Nathan Ashley made it 4-0 to Monty before Keane Marks and Dan Hamer netted for the home side late on.

Llansantffraid Village enjoyed their trip to Trewern United as they bagged four goals and all three points. Hagi Drammeh and Kye Smart both scored twice.

Llanidloes Town were the big winners in the South Division as they beat Llanilar 6-2.

The home side had the job as good as done by half-time after two goals from Dafydd Carruthers and one each from Rhys Evans and Richie Evans saw them lead 4-1. S Morgans replied.

After the break, Evans and Aaron Macken notched for Town with Joshua Jones-Newton grabbing Llanilar's second.

Leaders Lampeter Town lost 4-2 away to Rhayader Town.

Ollie Leadbetter set Rhayader on their way after seven minutes with Oscar Davies making it 2-0 midway through the opening half.

Leadbetter added his second after the break before Daniel Evans reduced the deficit.

A penalty from Rhys Thomas put Rhayader 4-1 up before Leon Holmes netted a late consolation.

Despite the defeat, Lampeter are still three points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Penrhyncoch Reserves lost.

Jordan Perry bagged the all-important goal to secure a 1-0 win for Bont over visiting Penrhyncoch.

Bow Street Reserves and Kerry FC Reserves both also won 1-0.

A stoppage time strike from Steffan Davies saw Bow to victory at home to Caersws Reserves.

Tommy Burlinson proved to be the match-winner for Kerry in their clash away to Machynlleth.

