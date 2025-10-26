Newtown keeper hits 400 appearance milestone as Robins suffer injury blow

The long serving shot stopper - who has had three spells with the club, made his debut for the Robins at the age of 17 having spent time with Shrewsbury Town as a youngster.

He returned to the club after a stint with Caersws - and helped the club reach the Europa League and appeared in their famous win over Valletta back in 2015.

He then departed for a second time before returning this summer following the Robins' relegation to the Cymru North.

Jones turned out for the 400th time for the Robins on Saturday at Latham Park - as they beat Holyhead Hotspur and the Robins stopper said: "I know my first game was when I was 17, I've had a few breaks away from the club but it a dream to be honest.

"I finished four short of 400 in the Cymru Premier in the end but to get to this point is brilliant."

His memorable 400th outing did end in a victory - but there was an air of frustration for Jones as he echoed the words of his manager Nathan Leonard and insisted the Robins were not good enough.

He said: "We got three points but it was not good enough.

"We turned the ball over too many times, in the final third we gave it away so many times.

"It was a bit of naivety. We've got some brilliant young players here but we were not good enough, myself included."

The Robins boss Leonard, who was frustrated again with his side after the game has explained that if some of his players don't improve then he could be forced into making changes to his side.

He added: "It is why I have been frustrated because I keep saying the same thing and I've said listen, I'm not going anywhere.

"If you are not going to change, improve and listen then we will have a look at plan B, which is not what I want to do.

"The positive is we have not played that well, and we have still won a game of football."

The Robins did suffer an injury blow in the game - with experienced striker Greg Draper coming off injured and Leonard gave an update on the multiple Cymru Premier golden boot winner.

Leonard said: "Yeah it is gutting, he is a good friend of mine, he was clearly upset and it does not look a good one.

"My thoughts and the staff and lads thoughts are with him and hopefully we get some good news. He looked good in that first half again, his link play is so good and when it comes off we lost that."