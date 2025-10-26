Nathan Leonard lays into Newtown players after narrow victory over Holyhead

The Robins netted the only goal of the game six minutes after the break - as Devon Torry fired them in front.

It turned out to be enough to win the game - and hand Leonard's men their fourth win in the last five outings - as they sit in fourth just four points behind the leaders Airbus.

However, in recent weeks the Robins chief has been critical of his side for not being good enough while still picking up results.

And in this one he went in on his players - and was critical of them for giving other sides hope in games rather than killing them off.

He said: "I thought it was painful at times. I don't like doing it, but we had words on the pitch before I came up because I didn't want to calm down.

"It is not good enough, whether it is passing, whether it is following your man, first or second balls, sloppy out of play.

"The first half was not good enough and we did see a change. We went 1-0 up and then the difference with teams like Airbus is they go and get two, three, four goals, but we always give teams hope.

"And when you go and give teams hope in this league you will come unstuck.

"We were lucky in the end, they went down to ten men and fair play they were hard to break down in the first half, they were organised and I wouldn't have been surprised if they had nicked a draw there, and that would have been criminal for us."