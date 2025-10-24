Price is right as he bags a late leveller to earn Radnor a point

It was the Goats, who would have been boosted by their derby success at Builth Wells, who opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Jack Clarke found the back of the net, after being played through on goal by Lewis Morris, to finish a flowing move that started in the hosts' own half of the pitch.

The Lawmen were back on level terms within three minutes of the restart when Mthulisi Ndlovu pounced to find the back of the net after the New Radnor club failed to clear the ball from their penalty area.

Joey Price cut inside from out on the left flank in the 12th minute, but was unable to keep his ensuing shot on target from the edge of the penalty area.

Lex should have gone ahead 10 minutes later, but Ndlovu headed over the crossbar from close-range following a cross delivered to the far post by Seb Kidd.

Joey Price netted a late equaliser for Radnor Valley in their clash with newly-promoted Lex XI in the Lock Stock Ardal North East

Joey Price's 25 yard free-kick was partially blocked by the Lawmen's defensive wall two minutes later before Kieron Jones went close with a low drive on the half-hour mark.

Owen Anning was played through, but was denied by a brave save from the onrushing Joey Jones in the visitors' goal.

The Lex keeper then denied Joey Price five minutes before an offside flag was raised to prevent the Goats from regaining the lead in the ensuing melee.

The Wrexham outfit went ahead when a 38th-minute free-kick was only partially cleared and Jones beat Radnor's debutant goalkeeper Jordan Bailey with a first-time 25-yard drive into the top corner of the net.

Matt Croose headed wide from a 41st minute free-kick into the visitors' penalty area before Clarke's header was saved following another free-kick for the hosts

Ieuan Price headed wide of the target following Dan Fenwick-Lofts 44th minute long throw into the penalty area, prior to Anning latching on to a through ball but being denied by Jones.

The Goats' management team would have been disappointed to see their charges trailing at the break, but hoped they would respond in a similar manner to when they trailed at Builth Wells.

Radnor looked to hit back immediately after half-time. Sam Sainsbury diverted Anning's low cross across the goalmouth over the crossbar from close-range, but was spared further embarrassment when the offside flag was raised.

Lex responded and Jones went with a free-kick in the 52nd minute before Sainsbury latched on to a through ball less than a minute later, but was denied by Jones.

Action from Radnor Valley's 2-2 draw with Lex XI in the Lock Stock Ardal North East clash at the Bypass Pictures Stuart Townsend

Sainsbury did not have the best connection to his shot when the ball found him from a corner 10 minutes later, prior to Joey Price's low 25-yard shot in the 67th minute being pushed away by the visiting keeper.

Henry Shipley fired a low shot wide of goal from out on the right side of the penalty area before Tim Office's effort on goal was blocked after the visitors could only partially clear an 86th-minute corner.

The Goats had pushed for an equaliser during the second-half, but appeared to be out of luck against obdurate opponents who were looking to claim their first league win of the campaign.

That was until Radnor's talisman Joey Price stepped up to fire home a free-kick for a second consecutive match with two minutes of normal playing time remaining.

The Wrexham club attempted to respond and Kidd was was denied twice by Bailey in the closing minutes as the teams settled for a point each.