Saints avoid cup upset as Caersws and Guilsfield falter against lower opposition in Welsh Cup

However, they could have suffered the same fate if not for a late goal as they were given a scare on the road at Cymru North outfit Mold Alexandra.

In difficult conditions against the side based near Wrexham - neither side could break the deadlock in the first half as the home side used the pitch to their advantage.

The first goal of the game did not come until 22 minutes from time - when defender Ryan Astles turned the ball home to put the Saints in front.

But the lead only lasted a matter of minutes - as soon after Owen Cordiner helped the ball on to Eddie Servuts and he turned the ball past the Saints keeper.

Mold continued to push as did the Saints - but the game was edging towards the lottery of the penalty shootout.

However, in the final minute of normal time the Saints had their blushes spared by full debutant Harvey Godsmark-Ford.

He popped up with what proved to be the winner and helped Craig Harrison's men avoid what could well have been an embarrassing afternoon in North Wales.

Guilsfield couldn't take their league form into the cup - as they were dumped out on penalties against lower league opposition in Bangor 1876.

The home side, relegated from the Cymru North last season, put in a battling display against Gavin Allen's men who struggled to break down the hosts for much of the game.

But the deadlock was finally broken at Nantporth 18 minutes from time - as the visitors were awarded a penalty and top goalscorer Sam Flory fired home.

But in the final ten minutes, substitute Dylan Summers-Jones popped up to put the home side back on level terms - and sent the game to spot kicks.

It was a disaster of a start for the Guils - as Iwan Matthews and Flory, who had earlier converted from 12 yards, both missed in the shootout with Bangor taking a 2-0 lead.

James Smallwood, captain Jake Cook and Adam Jenkins all converted for the Guils - but with only Logan Williams missing for Bangor, Josh Carey held his nerve with the decisive kick to give them a 4-3 victory from the spot.

Caersws suffered late heartbreak as they too were dumped out by a side from the league below.

The Cymru North strugglers were looking for a bit of cup cheer - but they failed to get it against Ardal North East League high flyers Dolgellau.

Both sides had chances in the game but as it ticked into stoppage time it looked as though it was heading for penalties.

But the Ceredigion visitors had other ideas, as Osian Morris popped up three minutes into added time to put them through in dramatic fashion.

Bow Street were beaten 3-0 at home against Cymru Premier side Flint Town United in front of the TV cameras - while Penrhyncoch were the other side from Mid Wales to edge through.

They looked to be heading out of the competition as they trailed against CPD Llannefydd - but Dan Owen popped up with an equaliser give minutes from the end of normal time.

And they then romped to victory in the shootout - with Harri Horwood, Geoff Kellaway and Dion Phillips all netting in a 3-1 shootout win.