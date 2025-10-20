Mid Wales sides go goal crazy as Central Wales outfit run in 11 goals in cup rout

A number of sides from the MMP Central Wales Leagues - as well as sides playing in other divisions were in cup action.

And the award for the most goals scored well and truly went to Central Wales North high flyers Carno - who rattled in eleven goals in an 11-1 rout against Penybont United.

Sam Williams and Tom McCarthy were left to fight it out for the matchball as both picked up hat-tricks - while Llewellyn Jerman picked up a brace with Harry Vince-Holt and Leo Arzu also on the scoresheet were also on the scoresheet.

Forden United are out as they were beaten by Llanidloes Town in a game that saw the visitors take the lead and miss a penalty.

Jake O'Donnell gave them an eighth minute lead at Victoria Avenue - and they should have extended it ten minutes later by Ryan Jenkins missed from the spot.

But by the break the Daffs were in front thanks to two quick fire goals from Rhys Evans and Josh Jones.

Machynlleth came out on top on penalties against Barmonth - after the sides could not be separated in normal time as they drew 1-1.

Welshpool Town were very much among the goals like league rivals Carno - as they put nine goals without reply past Borth United.

Elijah Richards was the main man as he bagged four of the goals, as Richard Litchfield, Jake Baker, Jake Ellison and Teilo Gittins-Turner also got their names on the scoresheet.

Llansantffraid Village couldn't continue their form from the league cup last week - as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Waterloo Rovers.

Owain Richards and Michael Jones put them two goals up before Hagi Drammeh pulled one back midway through the second half.

But the home side could not find a late equaliser.

Berriew also sailed to a 6-0 victory over Talgarth Town.

Joe Haycock bagged a brace while Dylan Tilsley, Tom Davies and Aron Jones also all got in on the act.

Llanilar were beaten 4-2 at Penparcau, with Lampeter Town progressing to the next round.

Crymcych won 4-0 against Bont - with Flostrasol also progressing as they won 5-1 at Llechryd.

Llanfair United Reserves are out as they were beaten by Dolgellau Reserves - while Bishops Castle Town advanced to the next round thanks to a 3-1 win over Montgomery Town.

And in the other game, Trewern United also found themselves in the goals as they cruised past Dyffryn Banw with the match finishing 5-1.