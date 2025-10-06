Four Crosses flying flag for Mid Wales in FAW Trophy

The Montgomeryshire outfit, who were pushing for promotion back to the third tier last season, have already recorded impressive results in the cup this season, and they added to that with a victory in North Wales.

They went ahead in a tight first period through former Brickfield man Isaac Dawson - who latched onto a Rob Weir pass to fire his side in front.

The home side, who play one tier above Crosses in the Ardal North West League, were pushing for an equaliser throughout the second half.

But it didn't come and with 15 minutes remaining Crosses found themselves two up - when Weir got in on the act to increase their advantage.

The home side did manage to pull one back four minutes from time when Jonathan Taylor lashed home from the penalty spot - but it was too little too late as the Foxen Manor men progressed to the next round.

Elsewhere, Llanfair United were on the end of a penalty shootout defeat following a 3-3 thriller with North Wales side CPD Penrhyndeudraeth.

Former Guilsfield and Caersws striker Josh Astley fired in twice in the space of two minutes on the half hour mark - before the visitors pulled one back before the break through Cian Pritchard.

And within three minutes of the restart the visitors had levelled the match as Pritchard fired home for his second goal of the game.

The game went back and forth before Astley bagged his and Llanfair's third goal of the game to give them the lead for the second time.

But it was a tale of two hat-trick scorers as Pritchard matched his counterpart by bagging his third goal 19 minutes from time.

Neither side could find a winner - but there was one side clearly on top in the shoot-out as Llanfair failed to convert from the spot as they were beaten 3-0.

The other Mid Wales side left in the competition were Bow Street - with the Ardal North East League side narrowly beaten on the road at South Wales Premier League side AFC Wattstown.

The Ceredigion outfit were 2-0 down after just 25 minutes.

The pushed to get back in the tie but a reply did not come until seven minutes before the end of normal time.

North Wales side Chirk AAA were also dumped out of the competition as they were trashed 5-0 away at Llangefni Town.

A Mid Wales side has failed to reach the final the competition since 2004 - with the last winner of the competition coming in 1993.