Telford Tigers blow two leads in 4-2 defeat at league leaders Leeds Knights

Tigers, fresh from beating Bristol Pitbull in overtime 24 hours earlier, stormed into the lead inside four minutes when David Thomson converted an assist by his Canadian compatriot Eric Henderson.

They maintained that lead until nearly four minutes into the second period when Owen Sobchak skated through unmanned to equalise for the Knights.

The hosts needed little over a minute to restore their one-goal advantage when Louie Newell added the finishing touches to a sweeping attack involving Henderson and Thomson.

Telford Tigers led twice, but ultimately succumbed to defeat. (Image: Lauren Rankin)

But Leeds bounced back once again nine minutes into the middle period, as Oli Endicott and Balint Pakozdi combined to carve out an opening for Sam Cooper to get the visitors back on level terms for the second time.

Leeds scored a quickfire to complete the turnaround within 35 seconds of restoring parity when Matt Bissonnette set-up Kieran Brown to finish off the move.

That same combination heralded the Knights' fourth on the night, as Brown once again benefitted from Bissonnette's service to make it 4-2 before the end of the second period.

Tigers played the final moments of the third period with an empty net, but were unable to mount a comeback, as defeat on home ice leaves them eighth in the table.