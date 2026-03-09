Late Hull Seahawks goal ends Telford Tigers' winning streak

Hull netted a decisive fourth goal with just over two minutes left on the clock at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night.

Telford had won their previous three NIHL National Division matches and had already secured their play-off spot.

However, they could not replicate their scoring form from an 8-5 win at Solway Sharks the night before, losing 4-3 to third-placed Hull.

Telford Tigers celebrate after Harry Ferguson's goal. Picture: Edward Bowen

The game remained goalless until the 38th minute when Johnny Corneil put Hull ahead. However, Harry Ferguson hit back almost immediately for Tigers with his 21st goal of the season.

The match burst into life in the final period, with Corneil converting a penalty to restore Hull's lead before Richard Hartmann extended their advantage.

Louei Newell, scorer of Telford Tigers' second goal of the night. Picture: Edward Bowen

Tigers fought back, though, with Louie Newell netting in the 45th minute before Nick Oliver levelled at 3-3 in the 56th minute.

But Telford failed to complete a remarkable turnaround, as Corneil secured his hat-trick for the Seahawks and ended Tigers' winning streak.

Nick Oliver, celebrating Telford Tigers' third goal with Patrick Brown. Picture: Edward Bowen

It was Hull's third victory over Tigers this season, following wins in October and November. Tigers sit seventh in the standings with just four matches of the regular season remaining.

Telford visit second-from-bottom Bristol Pitbulls next Saturday before hosting second-placed Leeds Knights the following day.