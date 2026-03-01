Eric Henderson stars as Telford Tigers edge 14-goal thriller

Henderson scored twice and added several assists as Tigers edged an 8-6 NIHL National thriller at Telford Ice Rink on Saturday night.

Both sides came into the clash on the back of successive defeats, but Telford responded strongly after their double setback against Milton Keynes.

Eric Henderson, scorer of Tigers' fourth goal. Picture: Edward Bowen

The visitors struck first, with Jarrett Baker opening the scoring in the 14th minute before adding his second less than two minutes later to put Romford 2-0 ahead.

Telford responded emphatically, scoring three times in the space of two-and-a-half minutes to lead 3-2 by the end of the first period.

Kyle Ferguson, scorer of Tigers' third goal. Picture: Edward Bowen

David Thomson pulled one back, assisted by Henderson, who then levelled the contest himself just 22 seconds later. Kyle Ferguson completed the turnaround before the first intermission.

The second period proved just as frantic. Henderson extended the Tigers’ lead with a power-play goal, but Baker completed his hat-trick to reduce the deficit before Jake Sylvester levelled at 4-4 shortly after the half-hour mark.

Telford regained control before the break, with Finley Howells and Thomson both on target - Henderson again involved - to make it 6-4 heading into the final period.

David Thomson, scorer of Tigers sixth goal. Picture: Edward Bowen

Andrew Coxhead pulled one back for Romford four minutes into the third, only for Howells to restore the Tigers’ two-goal cushion.

Dawson Osborn brought the Raiders back to within one at 7-6 in the 48th minute, setting up a tense finale.

But with under three minutes remaining, Caelan McPhee settled the contest, firing home Telford’s eighth goal of the night - assisted by Henderson.

Match-winner Caelan Mcphee (centre). Picture: Edward Bowen

Henderson now has 18 goals and 68 assists this season, the highest points tally among Tigers players.

Telford remain sixth in the standings with 52 points from 47 games and travel to Peterborough Phantoms tonight (March 1) looking to secure back-to-back victories.