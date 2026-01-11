Telford Tigers' unbeaten run ended by Swindon Wildcats rout

Top-scorer David Thomson netted Telford’s only goal of the game with just under seven minutes remaining.

The Tigers had won their previous five league matches ahead of Saturday night’s trip to the Better Link Centre.

Telford fell behind after just 29 seconds when Edgars Bebris opened the scoring for Swindon. The hosts extended their dominance, adding seven more without reply.

Logan Vande Meerakker doubled Swindon’s lead before Glenn Billing made it three and Caden Villegas added a fourth before the end of the first period.

It took Swindon just 50 seconds of the second period to make it 5-0 through Ryan Wells. Ben O’Connor then converted a penalty to stretch the advantage to six and put the game well beyond Telford’s reach.

The Tigers made it to the end of the second period without conceding again. However, Aaron Nell added a seventh early in the third period before Villegas grabbed his second of the game.

With time running out, Thomson struck his 28th goal of the campaign to give the Tigers something to cheer, before Vande Meerakker completed the scoring with his second of the night and Swindon's ninth.

It was Swindon’s fourth successive victory as they remain top of the standings. Telford, meanwhile, sit fifth with 37 points from 33 games.