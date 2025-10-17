AFC Telford United preview: Attention turns back to the league for Kevin Wilkin's FA Cup heroes

The Bucks stormed to a remarkable 6-0 win at divisional rivals Darlington to secure their place in the first round proper for the first time in eight years, where they will face National League side Sutton United away from home.

However, while the cup run has created a fell-good factor around the club the reality is that Kevin Wilkin's side need to pick up points in the league after three consecutive defeats, and the Bucks boss insisted he will not accept people using the cup as a distraction.

AFC Telford United players celebrate after Remi Walker had fired them in front against AFC Fylde Picture: Kieren Griffin

"Once it's gone, it's gone," Wilkin said. "You can have a day or two to enjoy the result, but then you have to fully turn your attention back to the job in hand.

"We need to start picking up results in the league, it's as simple as that, and that's the big thing for us now going forward.

"We've got to make sure our feet are back on the ground, and make sure that we prepare well in the week and go into the game against Scarborough fully focused on winning the game."

Opponents Scarborough Athletic have started the season well and will arrive in Shropshire in second place in the league.

After an opening day defeat at Kidderminster, the Seadogs haven’t looked back as they’ve charged to the top of the table.

Unbeaten in ten league games since that loss at Aggborough, Scarborough have racked up 26 points in that time to sit joint-top of the league just behind South Shields.

"They're having a really consistent season and we know they're going to be a really difficult opponent," Wilkin said. "We know how difficult a side Fylde were to play against and I'm sure Scarborough will be no different.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"We're back at home and we're coming into the game off the back of a fantastic and resounding victory up at Darlington, and as a group we're really looking forward to the game.

"We know that if we can keep up to the levels that we showed last weekend we can be successful in any game against any opponent at this level."

Telford will continue to miss Brandon Hall in goal as the 32-year-old continues to recover from a broken wrist, while they also expect to be without injured defender Orrin Pendley once again.

Wolves-loanee keeper Josh Gracey is back available after spending the international break away with Northern Ireland's under 19s.

Josh Gracey, 17, spent the international break with Northern Ireland's youth team. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Wilkin used all five substitutes at Darlington, and spoke about his delight at having the ability to swap 'like-for-like' players within his squad without lowering the quality on the pitch.

"We've got several lads on the bench and on the fringes of the squad that are good enough to have an impact," he said. "I need to be able to trust the lads coming off the bench to maintain the levels and show the same quality out there, and Saturday was evidence of that."