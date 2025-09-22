Telford Tigers hailed for 'great start' after registering second successive win over MK Lightning

Telford conquered reigning champions Leeds Knights just 24 hours earlier and repeated the feat to maintain their 100 per cent start with a second victory on the spin on home ice over last season's play-off winners MK Lightning.

Caelan McPhee and David Thomson both bagged brace for Tigers, as Rhodes Mitchell-King and Scott McKenzie completed the scoring.

Watkins praised his side for showing a clinical touch in front of goal and for remaining defensively resolute in the closing stages to see out the win.

"That was a hard fought win against a strong Milton Keynes team. I thought we played well all game and took our chances when they came along," head coach Watkins said.

"We had to be strong in the last few minutes. Brad Day and the defence stood tall when they were needed to block shots and clear the puck from our zone.

"To play two strong teams like Leeds and Milton Keynes, and come away with four points is a great start to our season.

"It was a physical game and we showed that we had the right levels to win."

Despite a dominant start, Milton Keynes broke the deadlock against the run of play when Sean Norris placed a low shot beyond Telford stopper Day.

Rhodes Mitchell-King celebrates scoring for Telford Tigers.

Unperturbed by falling behind early on, Telford continued to create chances, and were rewarded for their enterprise when MK turned the puck into their own net.

Tigers killed off a penalty at the start of the second period after Deakan Fielder was called for unsporting conduct.

The hosts coped remarkably despite their numerical disadvantage and took the lead when Rhodes Mitchell-King latched on to a pass from Patrick Brown to finish confidently into the left-hand corner.

This proved a key turning point in the game and Telford capitalised on their growing momentum to double their advantage.

Milton Keynes' Jordan Spadafore was called for charging and Thomson sent a shot towards goal from the resulting power play, which Scott McKenzie deflected into the net.

Tigers now had the bit between their teeth and were ruthless in their execution, as Thomson added his second of the game with a fierce wrist shot past Will Kerlin.

An almighty goalmouth scramble during a hard fought win for Telford Tigers.

The floodgates had fully opened by this stage and Caelan McPhee netted a fifth when his shot from distance flew past Kerlin.

It looked as if Telford were set to steamroll their way to victory, but MK did respond with two quickfire goals from Norris and Dominik Gabaj.

MK rolled the dice one last time by pulling Kerlin from goal and adding an extra attacker, as Telford had to weather a late storm.

They did so successfully in the end and McPhee bagged his second to put the seal on the win in the final minute.