No excuses for Telford Tigers

The clash between the Tigers and the Pitbulls in Bristol finished 3-3 after overtime meaning the clash would be decided by a shoot-out of which the home side won.

Telford were hoping to build on their four points last weekend after wins over Sheffield and Hull, but Watkins said despite doing some things well they could not get over the line.

“We got back to 3-3 and took over the game,” he said. “We played very well in the third period but didn’t capitalise on the opportunities that came our way.

“We had a power play late in the game, then a power play in overtime but we have to find a way to win, generate better scoring threats, get the puck moving quicker and move their netminder.

“We had chances to win it and can have no excuses we just didn’t get it done.”

Tigers took the lead in the ninth minute with a long-range shot from Deakan Fielder. Late in the period the home side levelled with a power play goal. Cameron Hamill scoring with a backhanded shot over Brad Day’s blocker.

Tigers were a step behind their opponents for much of the second period and conceded two goals in the first ten minutes. Ewan Hill netted for the hosts after being left unmarked in the slot. Then Mason Lipsey scored on his own rebound from a tight angle.

Tigers hit back with a well-worked goal. Henderson found Scott McKenzie in space and McKenzie sent the puck towards Thomson who skated towards goal and with some excellent stick handling, sent Nappier the wrong way and the puck past him into the net.

Tigers drew level early in the third period when Vladimir Luka stole the puck off a Bristol defender finished calmly.

Both teams had chances to win the game but with no further goals it went to a penalty shootout.

Telford missed all their first four penalty shots and with Lipsey scoring the fourth shot for Bristol it allowed Bayley Harewood to win the game for the hosts with the fifth shot.

Harewood skated in on goal and delayed his shot long enough to beat Day and win the game.