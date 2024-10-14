Telford Tigers are hit by Lightning strikes

Tigers knew they had to be strong defensively to start the game against the free scoring hosts. But within 12 minutes of the face off the visitors found themselves three goals behind.

After four minutes, Lightning took the lead with a power play goal from Ben Brown and two minutes later a break away between Mack Stewart and Callum Field saw Field shoot past Brad Day to double the lead. Then a further two minutes later Toms Rutkis scored a third goal. Tiger’s called a time out immediately after the third goal to break up the momentum.

As the period reached the final two minutes, Telford finally got on the scoreboard. A pass from behind the Milton Keynes’ goal by Scott McKenzie was smashed home by Devon Skoleski for his fifth goal of the season.

The second period opened with more goals from the home side. A poor defensive turnover on the blue line allowed Corey McEwan to score a fourth goal and a fifth goal came shortly after. With Ryan Leese serving a slashing penalty, Jordan Cownie was left unmarked in front of goal and scored with ease.

Tigers hit back immediately with their second goal. Skoleski returned the favour to McKenzie with an inch perfect pass to allow the Tigers’ captain to expertly shoot past Jordan Hedley in the Lightning goal.

With five minutes left of the second period, Telford pulled another goal back. Louie Newell hit a shot that was saved by Hedley but the rebound fell perfectly to him to back hand into the open net.

Tigers missed an opportunity when presented with a power play and were caught out as Stewart scored before Ross Venus added a seventh.

Martins Susters scored Milton Keynes’ eighth during their third power play goal of the game.