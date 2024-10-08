Telford Tigers must deliver repeat performance after first win

The Tigers were on a 10-match losing streak stretching back to last season, including three friendlies and the first six NIHL National League matches of this campaign.

But Harry Ferguson, Zachary Yokoyama, Fin Howells, Scott McKenzie and Adam Harding scored in a 5-2 triumph over Bristol Pitbulls to end that awful run.

Watkins said: “It was nice to finally get off the mark for this season, it’s taken us too long!

“That was a solid team performance which saw us dominate for two periods, with our defensive zone exits and forecheck executed at a good level all night.

“We skated hard, were physical and made good decisions on and off the puck. We have to bring that level of performance to every game in future.”

It wasn’t just a first win, but a first point of the season for Tigers, whose ill-discipline had cost them in a 7-4 reverse at Romford Raiders on Saturday.

Telford welcomed back Ross Connolly from suspension but were still without the injured duo of Lucas Price and Danny Rose.

The first period saw only one goal and the home side scored it as Ferguson netted his second of the weekend with a shot from close range.

Bayley Harewood had a glorious chance to equalise late in the period with a penalty shot, but Brad Day was at his best, stopping the puck on the goal-line with the toe of his skate.

Early in the second period, Telford were the beneficiaries of a horrendous turnover by Bristol netminder Tommy Nappier to add a second goal.

Nappier came out of his goal to play the puck and passed it straight to Yokoyama, who dispatched a shot into the open net.

Bristol hit back with a power play goal. With McKenzie in the penalty box, Harewood passed to Nick Pryce, who hit a low shot past the screened Day.

Tigers struck back straight away to restore their two-goal lead. Yokoyama sent a pass from behind the goal to Howells, who hit a first time shot into the net.

With five minutes of the second period left, Tigers scored a fourth goal. Ryan Leese sent a shot from the blue line in on goal where McKenzie expertly directed it past Nappier.

Bristol pressed, but did not create enough chances to cause the Tigers defence too much trouble.

They did pull a goal back on the power play late in the game when Harewood led a breakaway and found the unmarked Tanner Butler, who tapped home Bristol’s second.

But any nerves the home fans may have had about a Bristol comeback were dispatched when Adam Harding scored into an empty net after Nappier had been pulled from goal.