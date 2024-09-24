Telford Tigers’ effort in vain as they are defeated again

The Tigers’ 6-4 defeat at home to Leeds Knight on Sunday night means they have lost all three of their opening NIHL National League matches of the campaign.

Add to that the four straight friendly defeats they suffered and Tigers have lost all seven games since they returned to the ice.

But Watkins was pleased with his side’s character against the reigning champions.

“That was a huge effort from the whole team, we played with a lot of heart,” he said. “I think we showed a lot of character a quality to come back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game up against a very good team, especially after Deakan (Fielder) did a great job sticking up for his defensive partner.

“We played the right way all night and for five periods this weekend we skated very well and with the intensity we expect and require.”

Telford were still without the suspended Ross Connolly, but were able to add the recently-signed Corey Goodison and Noah Kaariainen to their ranks.

Tigers were desperate to get off to a good start, but fell behind in the sixth minute. Matt Barron broke in on Brad Day’s goal and shot over his shoulder to score the opening goal of the game.

Telford hit back with an equaliser from Canadian import forward Devon Skoleski, who shot through the legs of Leeds’ netminder Sam Gospel to draw the sides level.

But Leeds would end the period ahead by two goals. Mac Howlett broke away to score and then Finn Bradon tipped a Howlett shot past Day to double the lead.

Telford hit back early in the second period with a goal from an unlikely source. Jake Price hit a shot from the blue line that appeared to have been deflected in front of Gospel. Leeds hit back to regain a two-goal lead when Baron scored his second of the game.

Telford were unlucky to be behind and pulled another goal back when Zachary Yokoyama scored his first goal for the club, picking up his own rebound to beat Gospel.

Leeds’ Oli Endicott caught Ryan Leese with a high hit and was correctly ejected from the game for a check to the head, giving Telford a five-minute power play.

Almost immediately, the home side were level when Scott McKenzie bundled home the puck from close range. With the sides level going into the third period, the next goal would be crucial and it would be the visitors that got it. Matt Bissonnette scored with a shot from the right circle after Leeds had put considerable pressure on the Tigers’ defence.

Telford could not be criticised for a lack of effort as they threw everything at Leeds to get level, but Bissonnette sealed the away side’s victory when he put the puck into an empty net.