Telford Tigers left reeling after Hull collapse

Tigers were good value for a 2-2 scoreline at the end of the first period on Humberside but a catastrophic few minutes after the break saw the visitors drop 7-2 down.

Tom Watkins’ men managed a couple of consolation goals to add a touch of respectability to the scoreline of the NIHL National Division clash but Telford were unable to recover from a period that proved their undoing.

Head coach Watkins said: “A complete contrast from the first to the second period. The first was one of our most complete periods on and off the puck this season and the second was totally the opposite where we we didn’t execute, stick to our structure and made individual mistakes overplaying situations.

“We need more of the team playing and competing at the levels we know we can, you can’t take a shift off against teams like Hull, as they will punish you.”

James Smith netted twice for Tigers, with Noah Kaariainen and Harry Ferguson also on target.

Jonny Corneil was the scourge of Watkins’ side as he bagged a cool hat-trick on his debut for the Seahawks.

Tigers were pleased with their display in the first period having arrived to the first rest time level despite not receiving the best run of the puck.

Twice the visitors led at the Hull Arena, but that was about all the joy that the Tigers fans could celebrate on Saturday evening.

Telford were boosted by Jack Price’s eligibility after a suspension was rescinded following an ejection during the defeat to Solway the previous weekend. Also among the ranks was popular returning defenseman Corey Goodison, who has agreed a short-term deal.

Summer signing Kaariainen, who arrived in Telford on a two-way deal from Blackburn Hawks, put his side ahead after just 30 seconds following a defensive error by Hull.

The lead lasted less than a minute, though, as Jason Hewitt equalised.

Smith netted the first of his double to put Tigers back in front after five minutes. He stripped a Seahawks defender of the puck before beating netminder Jordan McLaughlin with a back-handed shot.

Hull took advantage of a power play to equalise before the interval as Emil Svec’s shot was flying off target before it deflected beyond Telford’s Brad Day.

The second period saw Tigers collapse to a five-goal deficit before pulling one back.

Dave Phillips scored from the slot for Hull before Corneil tipped Svec’s shot past Day a minute later.

Bobby Chamberlain made it 5-2 to the hosts just a minute after that and Corneil added his second shortly afterwards. With Tigers reeling debutant Corneil sealed his hat-trick for an unassailable lead.

Ferguson pulled one back towards the end of the period with a deflected effort but the damage had been done.

Watkins’ troops regrouped and recovered in the final period but Owen Bruton added an eighth for the hosts with three minutes remaining.

Smith’s second and his side’s fourth proved a mere consolation on a tough night.