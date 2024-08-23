Smith returning to Telford to join up with Tigers 2

The 27-year old – who is more recently known for pulling a Coventry Blaze NIHL jersey – will be returning to Telford after a brief stint with the Shropshire side back in 2017.

Smith said: “After making the tough decision to move from Coventry to Telford I’m looking forward to what this next season brings.

“I’m excited to work with Jason, Andy and the rest of the team and hopefully bring home some silverware.”

Andy Watt, Tigers 2 coach, added: “I’ve heard some good things about Lewis.

“He is a dynamic, fast-paced skater with a knack for finding open ice.

“He’ll bring impressive depth to the line-up.”

Dan Retter will also be returning to the club for the 2024/25 season.

Retter played a key part in the double winning Laidler League and Cup team last season.

The 26-year-old started his hockey career with local rivals Solihull Barons, icing for the under-18s and under-20 sides before joining Telford in 2022.