Two-year deal for the Tigers

The Tigers have signed the new deal with Telford & Wrekin Council – much to the delight of those on both sides.

Chairman Mike Washburn said: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Telford & Wrekin Council. This agreement provides us with the security to plan for the future and focus on developing our players and engaging with our incredible growing fanbase.

“The support from the council has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to achieving even greater things together.”

General manager Tom Watkins added: “This contract extension is fantastic news for us.

“Having a secure and reliable home at Telford Ice Rink allows us to focus on our primary objectives: training hard, playing at our best, and winning games.

“The certainty of this partnership enables us to invest in our team and our facilities, ensuring we can compete at the highest level.”

Councillor Angela McClements, cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “This is fantastic news and we are delighted that Telford Ice Rink continues to be home of the Telford Tigers for another two years.

“Telford Ice Rink is such an important asset in our leisure portfolio and continuing to attract new visitors to the rink through partnerships such as this is really important to us.

“We can’t wait for the 2024 season to start.”

The Tigers have also announced that teenage netminder Hal Griffiths and 29-year-old defenseman Josh Hustwick will be staying with the club this season, featuring mainly for the second string Laidler League side.