Keyes is hoping to unlock more Telford Tigers success

The 29-year-old Birmingham-born defender brings a wealth of experience to the team and was a key part of the Laidler League and Cup double-winning team last season.

Keyes will bring a physical presence to the team and returns to the team having racked up 57 penalty minutes last season and chipped in with 18 points.

Keyes commented on his signing for the club, saying: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be signing back with the Telford Tigers for my seventh season!

“It’s been an incredible journey so far, filled with unforgettable moments both on and off the ice.

“I can’t wait to hit the rink with the team again and give it my all this season.

“A huge thank you to the fans for your endless support – let’s make this season the best one yet!”

Andy Watt, Tigers 2 Coach, commented on the signing: “Having played a significant role in our past successes, we are thrilled to have Connor back to head up the defensive zone.

“He brings a wealth of experience and leadership, and I’m looking forward to seeing him continue in being instrumental in the development of our team.”

Tigers are set to return to the ice at the end of the month.