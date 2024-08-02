Karol jets in for Telford Tigers again

The 43-year-old hit a remarkable 84 points for Telford Tigers 2 last term – averaging over a goal per game with a record of 35 goals in 34 appearances.

Jets, who made his debut for the Tigers back in 2005, will enter his 18th season at the club and is once again set to play a key role in the Laidler Division team’s offence.

“I am excited to be returning to Tigers for another season,” Jets said after extending his stay in Shropshire.

“I hope that we will have another great season. It will be great to get back on the ice and see our supporters again. I can’t wait for the season to start.

Tigers 2 coach Andy Watt added: “Another stellar signing for the team. Karol brings a wealth of experience and a sharp understanding of the game. His calm influence, play-reading skills and a knack for finding the net make him an outstanding addition.

“It’s great to have Jetsy on board for another year, I don’t know how he does it.”