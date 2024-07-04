Devon Skoleski jets in to join Tigers

The 26-year-old Canadian most recently played in the Finnish second division for FPS and prior to that featured in the Canadian Usports league with the University of Manitoba.

And head coach Tom Watkins is delighted to get a deal for the left-handed shot from St Adolphe over the line.

“I’m very excited to sign Devon and think he is an excellent pick-up for us,” said Watkins. “He ticks all the boxes in what I was trying to find for one of our import slots.

“He has played at a very good level after a number of seasons playing major junior in the WHL, a strong college career with the University of Manitoba where he had solid numbers and half a season playing in the Finnish second league, the Mestis. I received a very good report on Devon from his college coach Mike Sirant, a coach with a long history of coaching, a very well-respected coach and someone who actually coached me when I was 15 years old!

“I believe he is a player who will make those around him better – he is respectful and coachable, he’s got a good understanding of the game and is reliable defensively, but in college was used in more of an offensive role and is a guy who put up good statistical numbers.

“He sees the ice well, is a good skater, he has very good puck skills with an accurate shot and I expect him to be a key contributor in all areas for our team.

“He can control the power play from the half wall, make good seam passes and has a good one-time shot, but he also has strong defensive skills with his quick stick and reads the play well so he can also kill penalties.”

Skoleski added: “I’m thrilled to have signed a contract with the Telford Tigers. I’ve heard nothing but great things about Telford and the organisation as a whole.

“The most notable aspect to my game would be my ability to make plays under pressure.

“I can put the puck in the net when I get chances, I bring a lot of skill to the game and I am reliable in the defensive zone. I play with a lot of speed but can slow the game down when needed. I can’t wait to get started in Telford and I’m excited to wear the Telford Tigers jersey.”