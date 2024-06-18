Title winner Nick Oliver makes Telford Tigers decision

Oliver starred in both of the Tigers’ recent championship-winning teams in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

The 27-year-old returns for his seventh season at the club having first arrived back in 2017.

After signing on the dotted line, Oliver said: “I am happy to be back in Telford and excited for the upcoming season.

“It is always an easy decision and an honour to be asked to come back to Telford for another season. I believe Tom is building a strong and competitive team aiming for silverware as always.

“The fans have been great to me in my time at Telford, I hope they can get behind the team for the upcoming season.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “Nick is an important member of the group on and off the ice.

“He is a consistent performer and you know what you are going to get every night out of him.

“We’ve identified one or two areas we both feel that improvements can be made and have challenged him to provide more of an offensive threat from the offensive blue line with his heavy shot and vision.

“He brings a great attitude and a sense of humour to the room and keeps the locker room lose but takes his hockey very seriously.”