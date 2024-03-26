Watkins demands a strong Telford Tigers league finish after victory

That result secured a second consecutive four-point weekend for the Tigers, who maintained their 100 percent record this season over Hull.

Tigers, who also condemned Solway Sharks to a 10-4 defeat the previous evening, leapfrogged Peterborough Phantoms to climb into fifth, six points adrift of Hull.

Watkins said: “Despite getting home very late from Dumfries we got a good start to the game and were able to put ourselves in a strong position. I thought our penalty kill did a very good job, our forecheck denied entry to their forwards very well and made some good clears.

“We moved the puck very well in the offensive zone and our power play scored some well taken goals.

“Sunday’s win saw us clean sweep Hull in the league this season which is a great achievement given the talent they have and also with the win we move onto level points with Peterborough.

“Lots still to play for in the final league games.”

Tigers picked up from where they left off against Solway by capping a dominant first period with four unanswered goals.

Jaden Peca combined effectively with Archie Hazeldine and set-up Louie Newell for a simple tap-in as Telford opened the scoring inside six minutes.

Hull looked lacklustre and Telford ruthlessly punished them, doubling their advantage when Fin Howells’ was teed up by Vladimir Luka five minutes later.

Peca was heavily involved during the first period and pickpocketed a Hull defender to pick out an unmarked Jesse Sutton to fire home the Tigers’ third from close-range.

The roles were reversed in the closing stages of the first period when Sutton turned provider for Peca, who squeezed his finish past Tim Lyons.

That ultimately left Hull with a mountain to climb, but they reduced the deficit five minutes into the second period when Owen Bruton converted on the rebound after Brad Day had saved Rhys Edwards’ shot.

Telford refused to let Hull back into the contest as Luka restored their four-goal cushion with a powerful low shot past Lyons from inside the left circle.

Lyons was replaced by Dominic Smith between the sticks in an attempt to change Hull’s fortunes, but Telford would score a sixth just one minute later when McKenzie’s low shot took a telling deflection off Howells, who scored his second of the game.

Hull threatened a fightback with two quick-fire goals towards the end of the second period. Bobby Chamberlain crashed a shot in off the crossbar, before Bruton doubled his tally from close-range.

Telford dug up any seeds of doubts before they could grow as they wrapped up the win during the third period with two more goals.

With Declan Balmer serving a tripping penalty, Tigers were clinical from a power play as Luka played an inch-perfect pass for Peca to tap home for his second.

Hazeldine got in on the act when he added gloss to the victory with a thumping low finish after the puck had fell kindly to him.

Telford close the National Ice Hockey League campaign with a doubleheader against Bristol Pitbulls next weekend.