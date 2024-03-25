Perfect ten as Telford Tigers roar back to sink Sharks

Hat-tricks from captain Scott McKenzie and Jesse Sutton led the way as Tom Watkins’ visitors rallied from 3-0 down to romp home.

A long journey north of the border threatened to punish Tigers as they slipped to a 3-0 deficit in the first period in NIHL action in Dumfries.

Despite a barrage of goals in that final period-and-a-half, head coach Watkins heaped praise on stand-in netminder Matty Bloor, covering for Brad Day, who made saves he had “no right to make”, according to the boss, to earn the youngster’s first victory at National League level.

Watkins said: “After a slow start we found our game and really dominated the second and third periods. Our special teams were very strong and gave us a big platform to win the game.

“We scored some very well executed goals but despite that, I think that Matty Bloor stole the show. He was red-hot, made a string of fine saves, several reaction saves he probably had no right to make, read the game and tracked the puck all night.

“It was a high-level performance for his first win at the National League level and he earned it.

“Tonight was great to see the team spirit and how pleased the team were to see Matty play so well and get a win.”

Telford’s overtime home victory against the same opposition the previous weekend ensured a place in the end of season play-offs in late April was already secured.

This time, Tigers initially fought back through McKenzie and Vladimir Luka to 3-2 but it was once the hosts scored a fourth that Watkins’ side truly rallied and roared back.

They went from 4-2 down to 6-4 up with four goals in six minutes to end the second period. McKenzie scored his second with a deflection from Archie Hazeldine’s long-range shot before Jaden Peca levelled things with a wrist shot from the slot.

The Sharks struggled to cope and received two penalties to go five-on-three as Telford took advantage. McKenzie completed a hat-trick with a well-taken shot before Sutton’s crucial goal in the final second of the period.

Sutton made it seven and eight with his second and third shortly into the final period before efforts from Nick Oliver and Rhodes Mitchell-King wrapped up the stunning win.