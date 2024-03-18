Telford Tigers finally banish their Peterborough Phantoms

Having lost all four previous meetings this season, Telford put it right on Saturday when they travelled east.

A brace from Jesse Sutton and a strike from Archie Hazeldine secured a 3-2 win and Watkins was pleased with the display.

“That was a solid win on the road and a good performance,” he said. “All the team battled and competed at the right level and they were smart in their decisions on and off the puck.

“Brad (Day) made some big saves in third period and Archie looked like a young Lionel Messi dancing through the neutral zone then sliding the puck into the net for his goal!

“Jesse was a bull, he must have been very hard to play against and came up with two huge goals for us at key moments in the game.

“There are a lot of positives for us to take away from the game.”

Telford came into this game with mixed fortunes the previous weekend, beating Raiders at home in a thrilling contest before losing a very disappointing game against struggling Sheffield the following day.

Tigers had lost the services of Harry Ferguson for the remainder of the league season after the club was notified of a six-game suspension for a check to the head in the defeat to Sheffield.

An even first period saw the home side take the lead after six minutes.

Peterborough’s Jasper Foster had a shot towards the Tigers’ goal and Louie Kynaston deflected it past Day to open the scoring.

Telford levelled the game two minutes later when a Nick Oliver pass sent Sutton in on goal.

The in-form Sutton beat Phantoms’ net minder Jordan Marr with a back-handed wrist shot into the roof of the net.

Early in the second period, Tigers were in front for the first time with a terrific move and finish by Hazeldine who showed his skating ability to create a chance for himself and score with a cool finish past Marr.

Halfway through the game, Telford were further in front when Jaden Peca combined with Sutton to allow the latter to score again and put Tigers firmly in control.

Peterborough hit back with a goal when an Austin Mitchell-King pass found the unmarked Luke Ferrara, who shot over Day from close range.

In the third period, the home side threw everything at Day’s goal with Foster hitting the crossbar and Austin Mitchell-King being denied by a superb save from Day.

A late chance for Bjorkly Nordstrom was repelled by Day and despite the Phantoms pulling Marr from goal for the final minute of the game to add an extra attacker, Telford and Day defended well and saw out the game to take a valuable win.