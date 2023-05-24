Brad Day signs new two-year Telford Tigers deal

The Tigers’ No.30 has signed a contract through until the end of the 2024/25 season, and will hope to add to his two National League titles and National Cup.

“Since I have arrived in Telford I have had nothing but good things to say about the club,” said Day. “The success we have had and the way all the players are treated on and off the ice is second to none, so as soon as Tom (Watkins, head coach) spoke to me it was an easy decision to agree to come back.