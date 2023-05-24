Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brad Day signs new two-year Telford Tigers deal

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Brad Day is set to remain the Telford Tigers’ netminder for the next two years after pledging his future to the club.

Brad Day
Brad Day

The Tigers’ No.30 has signed a contract through until the end of the 2024/25 season, and will hope to add to his two National League titles and National Cup.

And the 28-year-old goaltender is thrilled to be returning for a fourth and fifth year in Shropshire.

“Since I have arrived in Telford I have had nothing but good things to say about the club,” said Day. “The success we have had and the way all the players are treated on and off the ice is second to none, so as soon as Tom (Watkins, head coach) spoke to me it was an easy decision to agree to come back.

“It’s also good to know that I am here for at least the next two years.”

n Prove: See Page 46

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News