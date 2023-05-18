Telford Tigers favourites commit to club for next season

Tom Watkins (right)

Watkins, who last season endured a testimonial year with the club, returns for his 14th campaign as first-team coach, a role he began as player-coach in 2010.

Watkins, a serial title and cup winner in Telford, managed 289 playing appearances for Tigers and is closing in 750 matches as coach. He enters a sixth year in the dual role of head coach and general manager.

It is part of a significant double boost for Tigers supporters as the club also welcome back playing favourite Scott McKenzie for the 2023/24 campaign.

McKenzie, 36, originally from Scotland, first joined Telford in 2010 and despite brief spells away has scored well in excess of 100 goals for the club.

The experienced forward will once more double up his duties as head coach of Tigers’ Laidler side, for a third campaign.

Watkins, meanwhile, will once more be supported by his assisted coaches Barry Hollyhead and Karl Creamer.

“I’m delighted to welcome back both Barry and Karl behind the bench once again,” Watkins said. “They are both guys that have a long history with the Tigers as players, as coaches and have been part of some fantastic teams here in Telford.

“They are a huge support to myself, we have an excellent working relationship, both bring different qualities to the role, both different personalities but we have excellent understanding amongst the three of us. Karl and Barry are a huge asset to the club.”

McKenzie will be supported by assistant coach Doug Wildman as the second side aim to build on a title win in 2022 and double success this year.

Tigers owner Mike Washburn added: “I am delighted to see the return of Tom as both general manager and head coach of Telford Tigers as well as Scott as our Tigers 2 coach. As a group, we have worked together for many years and have known each other even longer.