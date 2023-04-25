Telford Tigers boss Tom Watkins to get a testimonial

Tom Watkins

Having now completed his 13th season as head coach and fifth has general manager, Watkins will head into the next campaign front and centre of a series of testimonial events to highlight his service to the club. Watkins said: “I am honoured and very grateful to be awarded a testimonial season here in Telford and I’m very excited to kick it all off. We’ll be announcing information soon on the series of events we have planned, and I hope the fans will be there to enjoy them.”

Telford Tigers owner and Chairman Mike Washburn added: “The Tom Watkins testimonial year is finally here! It is great to see that Tom’s testimonial activity has now really started to take shape. Clearly, there is only a short window of time between the current season close, and the new season start date, so it is going to be a pretty busy time. As a club, we wish Tom every success with all his event endeavors and we look forward to what promises to be a fun filled, action packed few months of testimonial events.”