Telford Tigers have two reasons to celebrate after cup win

Telford Tigers 2 celebrate

Dougie Wildman’s side overcame Hull Jets in the second leg of the cup final to complete a memorable season on the ice for the Tigers’ second string.

James Smith (Two), Karol Jets, Liam Bartholomew and Paul Davies were on target to complete a 5-2 win on the night and 10-4 triumph on aggregate to close out another trophy, following their play-off success.

“Although we had a good lead coming into the game, we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match,” said Wildman. “Hull came at us with everything and took the lead twice trying to upset the party.

“We were really happy with how the lads answered back in the second period and the way we managed the final 20 minutes was excellent.

“To win the Laidler League Cup as well as the play-offs this year was double the satisfaction.

“The team thoroughly deserved all the success they’ve had this season, purely for their dedication and determined.

“They have played as a team and that team togetherness is very strong.

“The lads have bought into the plays and systems set out by Scott and they just seem to have gotten stronger as the season progressed.

“Overall, we are very pleased and proud of the team.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to give a huge thanks to all the volunteers and supporters who have been there with us on this journey as we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Hull Jets took the lead, but Tigers hit back straight away. Ben Washburn broke out of the Tigers zone, sending the puck up to Smith, who skated through the visitors’ defence to hit a shot straight past Liam Jackson to draw the sides level.

But the Jets re-established their advantage on the night just before the first period draw to a close, shooting into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Telford still led 6-4 on aggregate, but they were eager to build on that during the second period.

Smith went charging down the ice, sweeping through two Hull players. And Davies was then able to get the puck to Jets, who dinked it into the wide open net and skated off doing his signature goal celebration.

And the Tigers took the lead on the night when Smith received the puck again for a staple slapshot past Jackson.

As the game went into the third and final period, neither team were showing any signs of slowing down.

An interference call on Boris Giba gave Tigers a man advantage going into the final five minutes of the game, but Jets found themselves even worse off when Kohen Taylor was also landed with a penalty for roughing.

Already with a two-goal buffer, Tigers capitalised on the five-on-three powerplay to put the final out of sight.

Barthomew sent the puck through netminder Jackson’s legs to make it 4-2 on the night, but there was one more goal to come as Davies shot low past Jackson.

The frustration well and truly hit Hull Jets by this point as Jasecko pushed the net off its moorings in anger.