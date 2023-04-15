Hungry Telford Tigers targeting glory

Vladimar Luka

The Tigers arrive at Planet Ice Coventry today buoyed by their brilliant win over two legs last week against the competition’s second-seeded side, Milton Keynes Lightning.

But a tough semi-final clash is in store for them as they take on the top seed in Leeds Knights (5.30pm).

The Tigers finished seventh in the league campaign, enabling them to qualify, and if they beat the Knights a place in the play-off final against the Sheffield Steeldogs or the Raiders on Sunday afternoon awaits.

Watkins said: “It is exciting when you get to play play-off hockey, the opportunity to progress from the first round of play-offs to the semi-final.

“Equally, going to the final four is always a good fun weekend for the fans and a fun weekend for the players.

“It is always a high level, high-intensity and high-stakes so it is something we are looking forward to and are keen to get going with.”

The Tigers have made it to this stage before and fallen at the final hurdle, but Watkins believes there is no expectation on them this year.

He said: “Having been there several times over the last few years we know what to expect. We go in with more of an underdog tag this year, perhaps more than we ever have in the past when we have always gone as league champions.

“There has been more expectation on us and perhaps that has got the better of us.

“We like our chances, and we had a great weekend last weekend against the Lightning and we go up against the league’s first seed tomorrow.

“We know it is going to be a challenge, certainly one that we are prepared very well for, and the guys are excited to get started. We have had a lot of success in the league and the cup but we have never made a play-off success yet.

“I do not think we have ever done ourselves justice in terms of our performance.

“We appreciate we are probably in the most difficult place, to be playing the number one seed, but in a one-off game in neutral territory, if you like, it is a totally different situation.