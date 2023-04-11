Telford Tigers just the ticket for Tom Watkins

tigers

Tigers knocked out second seeds Milton Keynes Lightning over two keenly-contested quarter-final legs, finally edging home 8-7 on aggregate.

Sunday's second leg at the Telford Ice Rink proved to be a nerve-wracking affair.

At one point it looked as if Tigers, who won the first leg 3-2 on Saturday, were cruising through as they led 3-0 and 5-2.

But a dramatic final period saw Lightning strike back, taking advantage of three power plays to level the match at 5-5.

Tigers then withstood some late pressure, as the visitors searched for the goal that would have taken the tie into overtime, to secure their place at Coventry next weekend.

After the game a delighted Watkins, said, "What a night!

"We saw the drama of live sport and there is nothing quite like it, you couldn’t write it. What an emotional rollercoaster.

"It felt like we were in complete control halfway through the third period and then the game was on its head with a succession of penalties very nearly costing us the tie.

"I thought we managed the game extremely well, scored big goals, answered back quickly when they took a step forward and kept that momentum squarely in our favour.

"Huge credit to the players to knock out the second seed from where we have been this season. That is some accomplishment right there.

"We could have folded with only a one-goal lead and a few minutes remaining but we kept our composure and defended with such poise and a huge amount of heart.

"I’m incredibly proud of the players, they were a different level all weekend.