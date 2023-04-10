Notification Settings

Telford Tigers eyeing a shot at silverware

By Nick ElwellTelford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers booked their place in the NIHL Final Four play-off weekend at Coventry following a dramatic clash with Milton Keynes Lightning at Telford Ice Rink last night.

Jake Price

The hosts started the quarter-final with a slender advantage after goals from Rory Herrman (two) and Jake Price had secured a 3-2 win in the first leg on Saturday night.

And things started well for Tigers when Finn Howells netted in the first period.

The clash then appeared to be done and dusted after two goals from Vladimir Luka put Tigers 3-0 ahead on the night and 6-2 up on aggregate.

Milton Keynes rallied and cut the deficit through Liam Stewart before taking advantage of a power play which saw Matt Stewart net a second goal for the visitors.

An absorbing clash then saw Luka complete his hat-trick before Scott McKenzie added a fifth goal for the hosts to give them a 5-2 lead on the night and a four-goal aggregate advantage going into the third period.

But Lightning then hit back with three power play goals – all scored by Sean Norris – to set up a frantic finale.

The visitors pushed for a further goal to take the game to overtime but some magnificent defending from Telford and net minder Brad Day saw them hang on to secure a semi-final place next Saturday.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

