Telford Tigers slip up as Leeds crowned

Tigers in action

Leeds lost heavily to Peterborough in the first leg of the National Cup on Friday night but needed a win over Telford and for Milton Keynes to drop points in their game against Bees to see them win the league.

Tigers’ Scott McKenzie scored from a Ricky Plant rebound to open the scoring early in the game but Matt Haywood levelled the scores in the dying seconds of the first period.

Tigers regained the lead early in the second period with a goal from Vladimir Luka only for Haywood to level again. Leeds then took the lead late in the period with a power play goal from Kieron Brown.