Telford Tigers slip up as Leeds crowned

By Russell Youll

Telford Tigers let a lead slip as they fell to defeat against Leeds Knights – as the Yorkshire side were crowned National League Champions last night.

Leeds lost heavily to Peterborough in the first leg of the National Cup on Friday night but needed a win over Telford and for Milton Keynes to drop points in their game against Bees to see them win the league.

Tigers’ Scott McKenzie scored from a Ricky Plant rebound to open the scoring early in the game but Matt Haywood levelled the scores in the dying seconds of the first period.

Tigers regained the lead early in the second period with a goal from Vladimir Luka only for Haywood to level again. Leeds then took the lead late in the period with a power play goal from Kieron Brown.

Haywood completed his hat trick in the third period to dseal the win and the National League Championship for Leeds.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

