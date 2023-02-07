Relief as Telford Tigers finally end home hurt

Tigers celebrate

The Tigers overcame Slough Bees 7-3 at Telford Ice Rink to breathe life into their chase for the NIHL National League play-offs.And Watkins believes coming out of the blocks firing was key in their victory.

He said: “We had a good, fast start to the game with two early goals which we were able to build upon as the game went on. I felt we dipped a little at the start of the second period and needed to play with more energy as Bees pushed back but we established ourselves as the period went on.

“We effectively put the game out of reach but were a little undisciplined at times. I thought our special teams were fairly solid.

“It’s good to get that win at home, it’s been too long!”

Tigers made the perfect start to the game with two goals in the opening three minutes through Brodie Jesson and Sam Watkins.

The Bees got themselves back in the game in the second period, taking advantage of a five-on-three penalty, but this spurred Telford into life and Rory Herrman restored their two-goal advantage.