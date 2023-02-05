Seventh heaven as Telford Tigers win

Tigers made a bright start to the game with two goals in the opening three minutes – Brodie Jesson scored off his own rebound to put Tigers ahead and Sam Watkins doubled the lead with a cool finish.
Midway through the second period, Bees hit back with a power play goal from Will Stead. However, Tigers scored a third through Rory Herrman and then a power play goal from Vladimir Luka put Tigers 4-1 ahead.
Danny Rose added a short-handed goal early in the third period and was followed by a Lucas Price goal for Tigers’ sixth. Bees pulled a goal back through Brendan Walkom before Fin Howells scored with a looping shot for Tigers’ seventh. Dan Bradley netted a late goal for Bees, late on but Tigers saw out the game to win a crucial two points in their race to qualify for the play-offs.