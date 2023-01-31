Telford Tigers lack momentum to get out of slump – Watkins

Tom Carlon celebrates his leveller

The Tigers have now won just two games in their last 19 and the wait for a home victory goes on, with the last win at the Telford Ice Rink coming back in November.

Although Watkins expects Leeds to go on and find success this season, he was frustrated with how his own side were unable to take advantage of their attacks.

He said: “Leeds showed their quality. They looked liked like a team playing with confidence, snapping the puck around, they supported the puck well and forechecked hard when they had to put the puck deep. They look like a team who have all the qualities to go on and win the league and cup. We battled but not enough of the guys were comfortable in making a play under pressure, creating quick transition which leads to offence.

“We lost assignments in the defensive zone as soon as they moved the puck quickly, which cost us heavily.

“I think the biggest frustration for me is when we begin to find our game, creating opportunities, establishing a strong fore-check we find a way of tripping ourselves up. We need to hold any momentum longer and allow us to tilt the ice in our favour for longer.”

Leeds started the brighter of the two teams and took the lead in the eighth minute. Harry Brooks’ shot was saved by Brad Day and the puck went behind the goal. Day lost sight of it and Cole Shudra passed the puck in front to Kieron Brown who shot into the open net.

Leeds almost scored again straight after the goal as Cole Shudra broke away but Day made a good glove save. Leeds then hit the post with a long range shot.

With Leeds in the ascendancy it was a surprise when Tigers levelled the game. A defensive turnover on the Leeds’ blue line allowed Tom Carlon to skate in on goal and shoot at Sam Gospel. Gospel made a good pad save but the puck rebounded to the right and Carlon was first to it and backhanded it into the open net to draw the sides level.

But Leeds continued to pressure the Tigers’ goal with a number of odd man breaks and caused Tigers’ defence problems. Therefore, it was no surprise when the visitors regained the lead. A needless interference penalty by Jake Price was called, allowing Leeds’ power play unit to score. Brown set up Shudra for a shot from the slot that flew to Day’s left and into the net.

Leeds continued to dominate and went close a number of times. The pressure paid off just fifteen seconds from the end of the period. Archie Hazeldine found Zach Brooks in space and Brooks shot into the open net for Leeds’ third goal. The second period was only a minute old when a lengthy delay occurred after one of the linesman – Scott Anstey, was injured after falling heavily and had to be stretchered off the ice. The game continued and Leeds scored a fourth goal shortly after the restart. A turnover by Corey Goodison led to Brooks shooting from the slot past Day to give Leeds a three-goal lead.