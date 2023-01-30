Notification Settings

Telford Tigers sink to another defeat

Telford Tigers fell to another defeat at home last night, losing 8-4 to league leaders Leeds Knights.

Tigers in action

Leeds took an early lead in the game through a Kieron Brown goal but Tigers hit back with a goal from Tom Carlon. Cole Shudra and Zach Brooks then scored to put Leeds 3-1 ahead at the end of the first period.

Brooks added a fourth for Leeds early in the second period and despite Vladimir Luka pulling a goal back for Telford, Jake Witkowski and Mac Howlett scored for Leeds to give the visitors a 6-2 lead.

Luka pulled another goal back early in the third period and a power play goal from Rory Herrman gave Tigers hopes of a comeback but further goals from Brown and Witkowski sealed the game for Leeds.

Tigers have now won only two games in the last 19.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

