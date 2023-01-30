Telford Tigers sink to another defeat

Tigers in action

Leeds took an early lead in the game through a Kieron Brown goal but Tigers hit back with a goal from Tom Carlon. Cole Shudra and Zach Brooks then scored to put Leeds 3-1 ahead at the end of the first period.

Brooks added a fourth for Leeds early in the second period and despite Vladimir Luka pulling a goal back for Telford, Jake Witkowski and Mac Howlett scored for Leeds to give the visitors a 6-2 lead.

Luka pulled another goal back early in the third period and a power play goal from Rory Herrman gave Tigers hopes of a comeback but further goals from Brown and Witkowski sealed the game for Leeds.