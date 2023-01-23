Tom Watkins is delighted with Telford Tigers’ spirit after win

Tom Watkins

It was their first win in six games and hard-earned in a 4-3 penalty shootout after overtime.

The goal to take it to overtime came from Rory Herrman in his first appearance – the 23-year-old Californian forward having signed from Cardiff Devils

Watkins said: “It was a tough game and it certainly felt great to get the win after it.

“I’m sure we’ll play better than we did tonight in the future but we showed good character to battle back and get the win.

“Bees put us under some pressure in the third period and we struggled with our transition game all night. But what a time for Rory to come up with such a huge goal to take us to overtime.

“We have lots to improve upon but also it was great to see us come through a game where we know we can play better but were also able to come out with the two points which is a big boost for us.”

As well as Herrman, Gareth O’Flaherty and Tom Carlon rejoined the club this week.

Tigers opened the scoring in the seventh minute on Saturday with a first-time shot by Fin Howells off a Scott McKenzie face- off.

But the lead lasted only a couple of minutes as Brendan Walkom equalised for Bees after good work between him and Dominik Gabaj left an open net to shoot into.

Bees then took the lead three minutes from the end of the period with Walkom scoring his second goal of the game.

Telford equalised midway through the game with a goal from McKenzie after being set up by good passing from Vladimir Luka and Howells.

Tigers were then on the wrong end of a very strange decision by the officials when net minder Brad Day was giving a holding penalty in the final minutes of the second period and Walkom completed his hat-trick on the subsequent power play as Tigers fell behind for a second time.