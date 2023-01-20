Double-swoop as Telford Tigers look to ‘turn corner’

Gareth O'Flaherty

Tigers, who have lost 14 out of the last 15 games, have brought former forward Gareth O’Flaherty back to the club alongside Rory Herrman, a 23-year-old left shot, writes Liam Ball.

They join fellow new signing Tom Carlon in hoping to make an instant impact to this Tigers team following defeats to Basingstoke Bison and Milton Keynes Lightning last weekend.

O’Flaherty won the league with the Tigers in the 2016/17 season, and it is hoped he will to bring experience as they look to recover from their recent poor form and injuries to their key players.

The 32-year-old rejoins after a spell with Milton Keynes Thunder while Herrman, who arrives from Cardiff Devils.

Head coach Tom Watkins is pleased with the signing of former Tiger O’Flaherty, describing him as a “player who will add resilience to the roster”who can play all three positions in the forward line.

O’Flaherty added: “I’m really excited to be back at Telford, it’s a team that means a lot to me.

“I started my EPL career with Telford and the team helped me out massively a few years later during a turbulent season which ended with us winning the league title.”

Herrman, meanwhile, will join with his new team-mates this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Slough to face the Bees.

Watkins expressed his delight at the signing, saying: “With Rory becoming available from the Devils we acted very quickly to add him to the group and having spoken with him and others I feel we are getting a guy who is very hungry and who has a point to prove.”

He added: “The addition of Rory comes at a great time for us as a team – with the additions of O’Flaherty and Herrman, I’m looking for the team to turn a corner quickly.”