Tom Carlon signs for Telford Tigers

Tom Carlon (Steve Brodie)

Carlon, from Telford, started his playing career at the Tigers before icing for Coventry Blaze, Bracknell Bees, Slough Jets, Peterborough Phantoms, Milton Keynes Lightning, Abu Dhabi Storm and more recently back in Milton Keynes with MK Thunder.

Telford Tigers head coach Tom Watkins said: “I am very pleased to add a player of Tom’s quality and experience.

“We’ve been looking extensively to add to the roster and have been discussing the possibility with Tom for a number of weeks.

“Tom is from Telford originally but lives over in Coventry. He played his junior hockey and began his senior hockey career here, his family live here which is part of the appeal for sure.

“I actually used to take TC with me when we were both playing for the Blaze, so spent a lot of time travelling together.

“I think we get a solid player who can play in our top six, he has a good offensive and defensive game.

“He adds size, grit and is a real handful to stop when he’s going hard to the net. I am delighted to add him to the team.”

On his return to wearing the famous Tigers colours, Carlon said: “Telford Ice Rink was where it all started for me.