Tigers give it their all – but they cannot buy a victory

Vladimar Luka scores

The Tigers followed up Saturday’s narrow loss in Basingstoke with a 4-2 defeat against Milton Keynes Lightning back in Shropshire.

Vladimir Luka netted both of the Tigers’ goals, but it could not stop them slipping to their latest reverse.

“I couldn’t ask for any more from the players this evening,” said Watkins on Sunday night. “I think we dug really deep to push a very talented, experienced team as far as we did.

“We gave it a great go and I think you could see we didn’t have the gas left to make a difference to the score sheet late in the third period but we kept pushing and pushing.

“We’ve had a very tough weekend, played at a very good level and unfortunately came up short but there were plenty of positives.”

Tigers remained without Jonathan Weaver and Ricky Plant, but added Charlie Webb to the line-up.

They played well during the first period and were unlucky to finish it a goal behind.

They were undone by a five-on-three power play goal for Milton Keynes. With Danny Rose and Jack Watkins in the penalty box, Milton Keynes worked the puck to Liam Stewart, who tapped in from close range.

Telford continued their good play and finally broke through midway through the game.

Fin Howells sent Scott McKenzie into the Lightning offensive zone and he found the unmarked Luka, who hit a powerful wrist shot through Daniel Crowe in the Milton Keynes goal.

Lightning hit back within 30 seconds of the Tigers’ equaliser, Bobby Chamberlain shooting through a number of Tigers defenders to beat Brad Day.

A penalty called against Telford put them shorthanded again, but it would be the home side who scored during that spell. Man-of-the-match Rhodes Mitchell-King sent a pass from his own blue line to Howells, who sent the puck across the ice to Luka to allow him to smash a shot past Crowe and draw the sides level.

However, once again, parity was not held for long.

Milton Keynes were back ahead within seconds of the restart. With Milton Keynes still on a power play, Ross Green scored for the Lightning.

Tigers went close a number of times in the third period, with Luka hitting the crossbar and Howells going close with a shot from in front of goal. But Milton Keynes sealed the game with a breakaway goal from Stewart 10 minutes from the end of the game to send Tigers two goals behind.

The hosts pulled Day from the goal for the final minute, but could not make the extra attacker count.