Telford's Tom Watkins: Best team lost

Scott McKenzie

Saturday’s 3-2 loss was the Tigers’ 11th in their last 12 National League matches but Watkins felt his injury-ravaged team could not have done any more.

“We did everything we could, every player stepped up and played really hard, gritty and committed,” he said.

“For me, the better team lost. We conceded the first goal which was a long way offside but we battled hard to come back.

“We created so many really good chances and had lots of opportunities which unfortunately we were unable to take advantage of.”

With Jason Silverthorn and Nick Oliver ruled out for the season and Jonathan Weaver, Ricky Plant and Deakan Fielder all unavailable, Telford called up three players from their Laidler Division squad for the trip to Hampshire.

Their chances of making a good start in a rink where they have historically struggled were dashed by the controversial opener. Aiden Doughty fired home on the power play for the hosts with the visiting bench adamant the strike should have been ruled out for offside.

Things got worse at the end of the first period when Gael Lubwele doubled the home side’s advantage.

The Tigers needed a response and got it early in the second period when Sam Watkins picked out Jake Price and he smashed the puck beyond Biston netminder Jordan Lawday.

But the hosts quickly restored their two-goal cushion when a defensive turnover gave Liam Morris the chance to finish past Brad Day.

Telford did not give up and with 10 minutes of the match remaining were handed a route back in when Jay King was called for hooking and Scott McKenzie scored on the power play to set up a thrilling finish.

The home side lost opening goal scorer Doughty in the closing stages when he collided with the boards and had to be carried off the ice on a stretcher.

By now the Tigers were throwing everything at their opponents, with Day pulled from goal in the final minute but the equaliser they craved never arrived.