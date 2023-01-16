Notification Settings

Telford Tigers’ troubles continue in loss

By Russell Youll

Telford Tigers’s struggles continued on home ice last night as they were defeated 4-2 by MK Lightning.

The visitors took the lead in the first period when they made the most of a power play when Brad Day was sanctioned for tripping.

Tigers levelled through Vladimir Luka in the second period but Lightning hit back almost immediately to restore their advantage.

Tigers again gave themselves hope of forcing their way back into the clash when Luka struck again.

However, it was a familiar tale as Lightning were quick to strike back to go 3-2 ahead.

And the home side’s hopes were finally dashed when Lightning grabbed the crucial goal in the third period to complete the scoring.

It means Tigers have now lost 12 of their last 13 National Ice Hockey League fixtures. They travel to Slough next Saturday to face Bees before hosting Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

