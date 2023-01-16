Telford Tigers’ troubles continue in loss

Tigers were defeated

The visitors took the lead in the first period when they made the most of a power play when Brad Day was sanctioned for tripping.

Tigers levelled through Vladimir Luka in the second period but Lightning hit back almost immediately to restore their advantage.

Tigers again gave themselves hope of forcing their way back into the clash when Luka struck again.

However, it was a familiar tale as Lightning were quick to strike back to go 3-2 ahead.

And the home side’s hopes were finally dashed when Lightning grabbed the crucial goal in the third period to complete the scoring.