Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers duo miss rest of season

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers have revealed captain Jason Silverthorn and defenceman Nick Oliver will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Telford Tigers
Telford Tigers

Silverthorn – who has been playing through the pain barrier for several months with an undisclosed injury – has vowed to return to playing after his recovery.

And Oliver is awaiting surgery for his own injury problem, bemoaning the timing as it comes after the Tigers have lost 12 of their previous 13 matches.

He said: “I am more disappointed I can’t help out my team-mates in what seems to be a difficult time for the team.

“They are all working extremely hard to get back to a level we are expected to be at.”

Discussing his injury, Silverthorn added: “It’s the right thing for me to do for now and the future health of my body.

“I will work to come back – this isn’t the end.”

Telford Tigers
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News