Bison too much for Telford Tigers to bring down

A second period power play goal for Edgars Landsbergs gave Bison a third goal before McKenzie scored his second of the game to halve the lead.

Despite some pressure on the Basingstoke goal at the start of the third period, Tigers fell further behind when Aiden Doughty scored for Bison. Liam Morris then scored a breakaway goal to end Tigers hopes of a comeback. Telford had the final say on the scoreboard with a late Fin Howells consolation goal but Tigers fell to their 12th defeat in 13 games as their slump in form continues.