Telford Tigers’ officials will let supporters have their say

Tigers fans are being asked to email questions for the club’s general manager and chairman ahead of the meeting, which will take place in the bar at Telford Ice Rink on Tuesday night,

They fell to their 11th defeat from 12 games when they went down 6-1 at Romford Raiders in their first game of 2023 – it followed a 9-1 thrashing at home by the Bristol Pitbulls, which made it a generally miserable festive period for Tigers’ fans.

The results leave the reigning champions of the NIHL National League seventh in the 11-team division after 31 games, of which they have won 12.

A club statement said: “Clearly, given our performance over the last few years, no-one associated with Telford Tigers will be happy at the moment.

“As a club we have always welcomed, whatever the flavour, feedback from any of the stakeholders associated with the club, and in particular our loyal fans.

“The recent performances and results delivered within the National League have not encapsulated much of what we all love about hockey in Telford and it has been hard-hitting for Telford fans, players and staff alike.

“It has been a difficult summer for player recruitment and losing players mid-season has been problematic, but off the ice the club remains in a strong position.

“As with every team in the National league, player recruitment continues to be an uphill battle which is truly frustrating as the club is actively looking to reinvest, and has the resources to do so, in the current roster. Teams in any sport will inevitably ebb and flow.

“We are looking forward to the future, rebuilding a squad whilst developing players and providing a positive playing environment, allowing players to grow, learn and be challenged,

“Our club is a truly community-based club at heart and is a firm believer that fans are entitled to their opinions, positive or negative.

“We want to hear what you have to say at the fans forum which will be held next Tuesday at 7.30pm.”

Fans with advance questions are asked to email coach@telfordtigers.net before 12pm on Tuesday.