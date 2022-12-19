Telford Tigers slump to another defeat

Tigers in action

After losing away to Sheffield the previous evening, Tigers were desperate to get back to winning ways.

But the hosts fell behind to a Colby Tower power play goal and then saw Swindon add two further first period strikes from Tomasz Malasinski and Aaron Nell.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended early in the second period when Sam Godfrey and Chris Jones scored for Swindon in the opening two minutes.

A Russell Cowley goal late in the period killed the game off.