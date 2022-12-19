Notification Settings

Telford Tigers slump to another defeat

By Russell Youll

Telford Tigers fell to a ninth consecutive NIHL defeat as they went down 6-2 to Swindon Wildcats at Telford Ice Rink last night.

Tigers in action
After losing away to Sheffield the previous evening, Tigers were desperate to get back to winning ways.

But the hosts fell behind to a Colby Tower power play goal and then saw Swindon add two further first period strikes from Tomasz Malasinski and Aaron Nell.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended early in the second period when Sam Godfrey and Chris Jones scored for Swindon in the opening two minutes.

A Russell Cowley goal late in the period killed the game off.

Tigers hit back with two consolation goals in the third period with Fin Howells and Sam Watkins scoring to get the home side on the scoresheet, but a disappointing performance saw Tigers’ losing run continue.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

