Telford Tigers in seventh hell as their losing run goes on

Tigers putting on pressure

The Tigers had salvaged a point in their previous game after pulling three goals back in the last five minutes against Hull before losing in overtime.

But they failed to trouble the scorers during Sunday night’s 2-0 loss to Milton Keynes Lightning at Telford Ice Rink.

“It was a disappointing night for the team and the fans,” said Watkins. “We played well, played hard and did everything but score and kept a good team on their heels for much of the game.

“Defensively we were solid, created chances and stuck to our process which is something we haven’t done of late.”

With Milton Keynes in third place it would prove to be a test for a Tigers team low on confidence.

Once again it would be the opposition who scored first, despite Tigers having the majority of possession in the opening five minutes of the game.

Tim Wallace set up Sam Talbot for a shot into an open net after Brad Day had lost position in his goal.

With Tigers behind, luck deserted them again.

With Sean Norris in the penalty box for Milton Keynes, Danny Rose’s shot was blocked on the blue line by Liam Stewart and bounced behind Rose, allowing Stewart a breakaway on the Tigers’ goal to shoot low past Day and give the Lightning a second goal. Tigers had considerable possession time on the puck during the second and third period, with netminder Jordan Hedley by far Milton Keynes’ best player. Scott McKenzie, Jason Silverthorn and Ricky Plant all went close, but Hedley was in unstoppable form.

Tigers spent the last two minutes of the game with an empty net after pulling Day from the goal to add an extra attacker, but Milton Keynes defended resolutely as Hedley completed a shut out and was named Lightning’s man of the match.

That was little consolation for the Tigers, who slumped to a seventh consecutive defeat. They travel to Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday (7.30pm) before hosting Swindon Wildcats at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday (6pm).